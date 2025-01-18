‘Waiting On Hill’s Excuse’ – Fans React As Jiří Procházka Knocks Out Jamahal Hill In Battle Of Ex-Champs At UFC 311

With plenty of anticipation around their fight, Jiří Procházka managed to come out on top in a battle of former UFC light heavyweight champions, defeating Jamahal Hill at UFC 311.

After feints and feeling out on both sides, Hill started to work combinations, but Procházka soon found his rhythm and landed power shots, one of which dropped his opponent. The two traded throughout the later portion of the opening frame, but it appeared that the American was tiring from loading up, reaching, and missing his punches.

“Denisa” and “Sweet Dreams” each had their moments in the second round, landing inside and connecting with powerful single punches and combinations, momentum swinging both ways.

But the Czech fan favorite caught Hill at the right moment during the third round, dropping him with a one-two combination, punctuated with a right hand, before finishing things with some ground-and-pound.

Jiří Procházka KOs Jamahal Hill In Back & Forth War At UFC 311

Waiting on hill excuse this time around 😴😴#UFC311 — Abesin mubarak (@Abesinmubarak) January 19, 2025

What's that you hear? The entire MMA world celebrating Jiri Prochazka knocking out Jamahal Hill #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/2pAAbl4JMF — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 19, 2025

JIRI PROCHAZKA KNOCKOUT LETS FUCKING GOOOOO #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/QiEqoSEH58 — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) January 19, 2025

Jiri Procházka is a skilled assassin! #UFC311 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 19, 2025

The entire MMA community watching Jiri Prochazka KO Jamahal Hill right now:#UFC311 pic.twitter.com/8mszcjPtsE — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) January 19, 2025

Jiri Prochazka is so unpredictable that he himself doesn't even know his next move #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/uidI57DBls — Salsal 🌑 (@Kiiswij) January 19, 2025

Jiri Prochazka & Alex Pereira when it comes to brutally knocking out Jamahal Hill pic.twitter.com/1woPfUkaLF — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 19, 2025

Shaves his head in solidarity with Cancer patients.



Donates $50K to the cause.



Brings Ashley on Stage to give her a moment she will never forget.



Wins by KO.



Take a bow Jiri Prochazka. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) January 19, 2025

I for one would happily watch Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka fight 10 more times. — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorWrites) January 19, 2025

Ain’t seen a UFC scrap like that in time, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill proper went to war. Big respect to both warriors. 👏🏽 — ғᴀʙʀɪᴄᴇ (@fmayfield8) January 19, 2025

Both of these men came into this fight off unsuccessful title shots against Alex Pereira last year. They are also both former light heavyweight champions who didn’t lose their title in the Octagon.

Procházka defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to win the 205-pound championship but vacated due to injury. He lost to Pereira twice (at UFC 295 and UFC 303), with a win over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300 sandwiched in between.

Hill, meanwhile, defeated Teixeira for the vacated title at UFC 283 but had to relinquish the gold himself due to injury. He lost to Pereira at UFC 300 last April.