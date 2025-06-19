Jiri Prochazka Slams Ankalaev: “That’s Not How a Champ Speaks” Explains Title Rejection

UFC fan favorite Jiri Prochazka has slammed Magomed Ankalev when discussing why he decided to turn down a UFC light heavyweight championship opportunity.

Recently, it was reported that Jiri Prochazka turned down the chance to challenge Magomed Ankalaev for the aforementioned 205-pound belt. He did so in order to focus on his studies, earning a great deal of praise from the mixed martial arts community. Of course, at some point in the future, this is exactly the kind of fight that fans would want to see, especially given how much quality both men possess in the cage.

As we look ahead to the rest of the year, it’s hard to say what’s next for Ankalaev as talks continue to circulate regarding a possible rematch against Alex Pereira. As for Jiri Prochazka, once he’s done with his studies, he’ll be free to return as he bids to win back the belt that he gave up due to injury.

In a recent interview, Jiri Prochazka wasn’t shy when giving his thoughts on the champion.

Jiri Prochazka explains why he turned down a fight against ‘big mouth’ Magomed Ankalaev:



“What is right now the most important, the priority, is school…



He’s a big mouth guy… this is not how the champ have to speak.”



🎥 @Full_Violence #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/t5aBLn77BO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 18, 2025

Jiri Prochazka talks about Magomed Ankalaev

“What is right now, what is most important – the priority is school. So, whatever can happen, fights or whatever, this is on my first place, to win the title fight. But right now, this is, it’s open. I’m already preparing for that, so that’s why. He’s a big mouth. He’s a big mouth guy.”

Regardless of whether or not you love Prochazka and what he brings to the table, there’s no denying that this would be an incredible title fight.