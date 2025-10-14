Jiri Prochazka Reflects on the War with Khalil Rountree: “Each round told a different story”

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has taken the time to reflect on his absolute war with Khalil Rountree Jr from UFC 320.

As we know, Jiri Prochazka is one of the biggest fan favorites in all of mixed martial arts right now. He’s also one of the top contenders in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, and some believe he has earned the right to get in there and compete against champion Alex Pereira for a third time.

The way he was able to convince the masses of that was by knocking Khalil Rountree Jr out cold in the third round of their epic UFC 320 fight. Jiri Prochazka has a never say die attitude and on that night, it was on full display.

In a recent interview, Prochazka spoke candidly about how he felt the fight went.

Jiri Prochazka looks back at Khalil Rountree Jr war

“I was really happy and grateful for all the good things. It was such a wild fight—I’ve watched it probably a dozen times. Each round told a different story. After the time off and going back to school to sharpen my mind, to come back and get a win like that meant a lot to me.

“But I thought I didn’t show what I really worked on. I was better. I was much better. I really worked to show my improvement, how to show something I worked on, like counter timing, working the space between us, and movement. In the end, I had to fall back to the basic hard work and just hunt him down.”

“I’ve watched the fight about 10 times in a row to keep me awake and do my job. The first round many thought maybe I injured my knee, there was a lot of slipping and sliding. The mat was dry and so soft, kind of jumpy. I hate fighting on that kind of platform. I adjusted by working on my legs and stance to find more stability, and the key was to attack with the jab.”