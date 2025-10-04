“Jiri vs. Rountree Is Why We Love This Sport” – Michael Chandler, Belal Muhammad, And Other Fighters & Fans React To Jiri Prochazka’s Wild Comeback KO Of Khalil Rountree Jr. At UFC 320

Despite a slow, concerning start, Jiri Prochazka came from behind to produce a wild third round with Khalil Rountree Jr., where he scored a wild knockout at UFC 320.

The two opened the fight cautiously, very well aware of the power the other possesses, especially when it comes to kicks. A couple of minutes into the fight, Rountree briefly stunned Prochazka with a left hand before starting to target the body and work leg kicks. Prochazka tagged Rountree with a jumping knee, only for Rountree to answer with a couple of wild punches. Rountree tagged Prochazka with another combination before the end of the first. The two went back at it in the second round, with Prochazka seemingly still off balance and lacking in his usual movement. Rountree continued to flash his power, getting Prochazka to react, even if not all of his shots landed.

The two swung away in the third round, with Prochazka trying to bring pressure against Rountree’s punches. Prochazka managed to land his punches well on Rountree, busting up one of Rountree’s eyes and gassing him out. Rountree attempted to recover with some clinching, but it wasn’t enough, as Prochazka dropped Rountree with a left hand to put him out cold and score the comeback knockout victory with just under two minutes left in the fight.

Jiri vs Rountree is WHY WE LOVE THIS SPORT. Anyone, anytime can turn the tide. What. A. Fight. #ufc320 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 5, 2025

Sick fight, sick finish can never count out jiri — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 5, 2025

Stay away from the chaos with jiri!! https://t.co/1IisngW7dA — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 5, 2025

OMG what a fight!!!! #ufc320 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 5, 2025

Omfg out cold Jiri is a fuckin warrior 😤😤🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 5, 2025

This matchmaking deserves a bonus. Perfect dance partners. #Warriors #UFC320 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 5, 2025

That was absolutely nuts 😳 #ufc — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) October 5, 2025

Holy Shit Jiri is a Madman 👏🏿 #ufc320 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 5, 2025

How can you not love Jiri, insaneeeeee 3rd round #ufc320 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 5, 2025

Holy shit. How Jiri won that fight with a destroyed right leg that he couldn’t barely stand on is behind me.



Never a boring fight for Jiri. Amazing finish. #ufc320 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) October 5, 2025

KHALIL ROUNTRE AND JIRI PROCHAZKA JUST GAVE US WAR pic.twitter.com/WeYF2vcjbk — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) October 5, 2025

Jiri Prochazka vs Khalil Rountree pic.twitter.com/CJWVHYa22m — Momo (@_momopilled_) October 5, 2025

Holllllllllly sh*tttt Jiri! Let’s go for that!



What a comeback. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2025

Jiri is MMA’s savior — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) October 5, 2025

Both men entered this fight off victories over Jamahal Hill, both coming after unsuccessful title shots against Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight title.

Prochazka finished Hill at UFC 311 in January, while Rountree won a one-sided decision at UFC Baku in June.

Should Magomed Ankalaev retain against Pereira later tonight, it’s possible this win could lead to Prochazka scoring another crack at the UFC light heavyweight title.