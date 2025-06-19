Joaquin Buckley Admits “There’s Levels to This Game” After Devastating Defeat to Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley has opened up regarding his devastating loss at the hands of Kamaru Usman last weekend.

In the main event of UFC Atlanta, Joaquin Buckley fell short in his attempt to defeat Kamaru Usman. Despite having a positive fifth round, he was wrestled and dominated for the first four, eventually losing convincingly on the scorecards. Now, he needs to go back to the drawing board and figure out how he can reach that next level.

Ever since the loss, Joaquin Buckley has been pretty open in discussing what happened. He isn’t one to shy away and make excuses and instead, he’s been giving Usman his flowers. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, he went into more detail about how it felt to be beaten in that way.

“I feel so embarrassed and humiliated because of that loss. Usman showed me who he was. That night really showed it's levels to this game”



Joaquin Buckley gets honest after Kamaru Usman defeat

“You talking about every round, he took me down and kept me there. I couldn’t get back up to my feet. I’m looking at Mike Beltran like ‘bro, come on, stand us up, at least one time, let me get back up to my feet’. I’m not gonna lie to you, I feel so embarrassed man because of that loss. I feel so humiliated man because of that loss.

“But at the same time, I gotta bow my head. Usman showed me who he was. That night, it really showed, there’s levels to this game.”

This may be a step backwards, but it’ll be interesting to see how Joaquin Buckley recovers and begins to rebuild.