Joaquin Buckley Unleashes Explosive Rant on Israel Adesanya: “You Ain’t a Real Fighter”

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley has unleashed a rant on Israel Adesanya after some recent disparaging remarks from ‘Stylebender’.

As we know, Joaquin Buckley is one of the top welterweights in the world right now. Unfortunately for him, last weekend, that reputation took a bit of a knock. That’s because he fell short in his attempt to defeat Kamaru Usman, largely getting dominated on the ground. As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see how he builds himself back up from this after what was clearly a big loss for him to take.

In a reaction video posted to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya made it known that he isn’t a big fan of Joaquin Buckley – in fact, he went a bit further than that. As you can imagine, Buckley wasn’t too pleased to hear this, and he’s decided to respond. These two men are obviously in different weight classes and in different phases of their respective careers, but it’s interesting to see that a feud has developed out of it.

In his own video, Joaquin Buckley had this to say on the matter.

Joaquin Buckley goes OFF on Israel Adesanya 😳



"I don't know why you on my d*ck anyway… You ain't a real fighter, you wanna be a lil pretty boy.



I would give you a sample but I don't like boy p*ssy." 🤨😭



🎥 @Newmansa94 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/744S6RxHBP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 19, 2025

Joaquin Buckley shows frustration towards Israel Adesanya

“I don’t know why you on my d*ck anyway… You ain’t a real fighter, you wanna be a lil pretty boy. I would give you a sample but I don’t like boy p*ssy.”

Buckley has always been a guy who likes to talk trash to people, and we’re intrigued to see how this develops, if at all.