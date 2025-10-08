Joe Pyfer Calls Out Paulo Costa For Next Bout: “A dream fight”

UFC middleweight contender Joe Pyfer has made it known that he’d be interested in a dream fight against Paulo Costa for his next outing.

In recent years, Joe Pyfer has been seen as a real prospect in the UFC’s middleweight division. While there have been a few hiccups along the way, he’s still one of the biggest power punchers at 185 pounds – and on Saturday night, he even proved his grappling prowess when he was able to submit Abus Magomedov at UFC 320.

While he didn’t have a great first round, it doesn’t matter. Joe Pyfer picked up the victory and now, he’s setting his sights on even greater things. Of course, at middleweight, things are a bit up in the air right now in the wake of Khamzat Chimaev winning the belt from Dricus du Plessis.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Joe Pyfer had the following to say about his immediate future and what he wants next.

Joe Pyfer calls for Paulo Costa showdown

“Paulo Costa would be a dream fight, but he’s so inactive—he’s fought once or twice in two years. I’d rather face hungry, active guys like Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, or Roman Dolidze. One more finish in the top 15, and I can fight anyone in the top 10.”

Pyfer still has a long way to go before he’s viewed as a legitimate title threat, but at this moment in time, there aren’t too many better middleweight prospects out there – and that should be reassuring for him.