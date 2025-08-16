Joe Rogan Wonders How Khamzat Chimaev’s Cardio Will Fare Against Dricus Du Plessis At UFC 319

Joe Rogan is skeptical about Khamzat Chimaev’s endurance.
Chimaev is locked in to headline UFC 319 this Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, where he will challenge reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis for the title.
Although “Borz” remains undefeated in his professional career, he has only gone the distance twice in the UFC. In both bouts, Chimaev faced significant challenges, and as the fights progressed into the later rounds, he appeared to fade, raising questions about the durability of his cardio.
Joe Rogan Questions Whether Khamzat Chimaev Can Last Against Dricus Du Plessis
During a recent episode of his JRE MMA Show, Joe Rogan shared his insights on the highly anticipated clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. The veteran commentator also discussed the undefeated Russian’s preparation for UFC 319, discussing whether “Borz” has made any gains in endurance while training with renowned conditioning coach Sam Calavitta.
Rogan also questioned how Khamzat Chimaev’s cardio would hold up in championship rounds, warning that Du Plessis could become a serious threat late in the fight.
“Borz” enters UFC 319 riding a first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in October of last year. Chimaev currently holds a perfect 14-0 professional record, with 12 victories coming by stoppage.