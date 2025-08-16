Joe Rogan Wonders How Khamzat Chimaev’s Cardio Will Fare Against Dricus Du Plessis At UFC 319

Joe Rogan is skeptical about Khamzat Chimaev’s endurance.

Chimaev is locked in to headline UFC 319 this Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, where he will challenge reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis for the title.

Although “Borz” remains undefeated in his professional career, he has only gone the distance twice in the UFC. In both bouts, Chimaev faced significant challenges, and as the fights progressed into the later rounds, he appeared to fade, raising questions about the durability of his cardio.

Joe Rogan Questions Whether Khamzat Chimaev Can Last Against Dricus Du Plessis

During a recent episode of his JRE MMA Show, Joe Rogan shared his insights on the highly anticipated clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. The veteran commentator also discussed the undefeated Russian’s preparation for UFC 319, discussing whether “Borz” has made any gains in endurance while training with renowned conditioning coach Sam Calavitta.

“What’s going to be interesting is if it gets into deep water, because I know he started training with Calvita—for his conditioning,” Rogan said. “He went to Sam Calvita who trained TJ Dillashaw, works with Aaron Pico, Arman Tsarukyan’s doing it with him, too. And that guy is a legend, man… He’s using real science to do it. This is the first time he’s ever been through a camp like this where he’s coming in fresh, where he’s not overtrained.”

Rogan also questioned how Khamzat Chimaev’s cardio would hold up in championship rounds, warning that Du Plessis could become a serious threat late in the fight.

“That’s the question—is can he sprint for five rounds? ‘Cause we know DDP can. Him and Sean Strickland, they were ready to have heart attacks at the end of that fight. Getting his nose busted like that and still staying and fighting with staph. He had staph. He had staph through the second fight. That’s why he was listless. He was on antibiotics and everything. He was all messed up.”

“Borz” enters UFC 319 riding a first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in October of last year. Chimaev currently holds a perfect 14-0 professional record, with 12 victories coming by stoppage.





