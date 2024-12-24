Joe Rogan Praises ‘Insane Tank Of A Human’ Daniel Cormier’s MMA Career: ‘He Was A Killer’

Joe Rogan has expressed high admiration for Daniel Cormier, applauding his remarkable achievements as an undersized heavyweight and a light heavyweight champion.

During his illustrious MMA career, Cormier earned UFC titles in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, holding them simultaneously at one point. As his career concluded, he competed as a heavyweight, cementing his legacy in the division.

Cormier’s résumé includes victories over elite fighters such as Stipe Miocic, Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Johnson and Dan Henderson. After retiring, he transitioned to a new role, joining Joe Rogan and Jon Anik as a commentator for UFC pay-per-view broadcasts and other programs.

“Daniel was a light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion,” Rogan said on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. “He was a two-division world champion and was dominating in a weight class in Strikeforce that he didn’t even belong in – heavyweight. He’s like 5-(foot)-11 – he’s not a big guy.

“He’s just such an insane tank of a human being. His wrestling was so insane and just his will was so insane. He dominated two different divisions. He was a killer. The nicest f*cking guy you’d ever meet in your life. If you were hanging around him, you would never believe that he could pick up anybody in the room and smash them on their head.”

In 2022, Cormier’s storied career was honored with his induction into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.