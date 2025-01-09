HomeNewsUFC
Joe Rogan Retracts Claim Of Jon Jones' Pay Demand For Tom Aspinall Fight
Image: UFC.com

Joe Rogan Retracts Claim Of Jon Jones’ Pay Demand For Tom Aspinall Fight: ‘Dana Contacted Me…’

By Pranav Pandey

Joe Rogan is backpedaling on his recent assertion regarding Jon Jones’ potential title fight against Tom Aspinall.

Interim UFC Heavyweight champion Aspinall has been relentlessly campaigning for a title unification showdown with Jones for over a year now. However, “Bones” has repeatedly brushed off the challenge, though he hasn’t entirely shut the door — hinting that he’d consider stepping into the Octagon if the UFC presents him with the most lucrative payday of his career.

Interestingly, Rogan claimed on his podcast that he had heard whispers of the reigning UFC Heavyweight champion demanding a staggering $30 million to face Aspinall. He even expressed optimism that the UFC might meet the hefty price tag to make the highly anticipated clash a reality.

However, during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the seasoned UFC commentator shared that he received a call from UFC CEO Dana White, who refuted his earlier statements. Rogan admitted the particular episode was recorded roughly two weeks ago and confessed he couldn’t recall the source who mentioned Jones’ rumored $30 million demand.

“We were talking about Jon Jones and I had heard a rumor that Jon Jones wanted $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall,” Rogan said. “And I did hear that rumor and I did hear that the UFC said yes. But it is not true, Dana contacted me and said that rumor is bullsh*t. So I felt obligated to tell everybody that was a fake rumor. I don’t even remember because we did that podcast two weeks ago, I don’t remember who told me that.”

“Bones” was last seen in action at UFC 309 in November 2024, where he secured a dominant third-round knockout win over former champion Stipe Miocic in his first heavyweight title defense.

Meanwhile, Aspinall has held the interim heavyweight title since knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November 2023. He further solidified his reign with another knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July 2024.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Former Champ-Champ Henry Cejudo Opens As Betting Underdog For UFC Seattle Main Event vs. Song Yadong

UFC
February 22 is a huge date for the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion,...

Coach: Social Media Detox Will Take Sean O’Malley To The ‘Next Level’

UFC
Sean O'Malley's coach is confident of seeing an improved iteration of the former UFC...

Payton Talbott Has Surprise Opponent In Mind After UFC 311 Return: ‘He Has This Vendetta Against Women’

UFC
Payton Talbott was one of the breakout stars of 2024 after extending his winning...

Ranked UFC Featherweight Calls Brian Ortega Out For ‘Massive’ Clash At UFC London

UFC
Brian Ortega has not been the most active contender in the featherweight division for...

Islam Makhachev’s Manager On P4P Debate: Jon Jones ‘Can’t Beat Gane, Stipe & Be In The Top 5’

UFC
The manager of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has a firm take on Jon...

Renato Moicano Explains Why Size Won’t Affect Ilia Topuria Finding Success At Lightweight

UFC
UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has little doubt that featherweight champion Ilia Topuria would...

Reinier de Ridder Vows To ‘Wreck’ Kevin Holland At UFC 311 After Not Going ‘Full Throttle’ In Debut

UFC
UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder may not have majorly impressed in his debut, but...

Islam Makhachev Recalls Being ‘Upset’ At Michael Chandler’s UFC Title Shot: ‘One Fight, He Beat Dan Hooker’ 

UFC
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev got his shot at gold in 2022, but he...

Daniel Cormier Unsure Jon Jones Will Get His Rumored Price Tag For Tom Aspinall Fight

UFC
Although Daniel Cormier doubts that UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones will secure his rumored...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002