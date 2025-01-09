Joe Rogan Retracts Claim Of Jon Jones’ Pay Demand For Tom Aspinall Fight: ‘Dana Contacted Me…’

Joe Rogan is backpedaling on his recent assertion regarding Jon Jones’ potential title fight against Tom Aspinall.

Interim UFC Heavyweight champion Aspinall has been relentlessly campaigning for a title unification showdown with Jones for over a year now. However, “Bones” has repeatedly brushed off the challenge, though he hasn’t entirely shut the door — hinting that he’d consider stepping into the Octagon if the UFC presents him with the most lucrative payday of his career.

Interestingly, Rogan claimed on his podcast that he had heard whispers of the reigning UFC Heavyweight champion demanding a staggering $30 million to face Aspinall. He even expressed optimism that the UFC might meet the hefty price tag to make the highly anticipated clash a reality.

However, during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the seasoned UFC commentator shared that he received a call from UFC CEO Dana White, who refuted his earlier statements. Rogan admitted the particular episode was recorded roughly two weeks ago and confessed he couldn’t recall the source who mentioned Jones’ rumored $30 million demand.

“We were talking about Jon Jones and I had heard a rumor that Jon Jones wanted $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall,” Rogan said. “And I did hear that rumor and I did hear that the UFC said yes. But it is not true, Dana contacted me and said that rumor is bullsh*t. So I felt obligated to tell everybody that was a fake rumor. I don’t even remember because we did that podcast two weeks ago, I don’t remember who told me that.”

“Bones” was last seen in action at UFC 309 in November 2024, where he secured a dominant third-round knockout win over former champion Stipe Miocic in his first heavyweight title defense.

Meanwhile, Aspinall has held the interim heavyweight title since knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November 2023. He further solidified his reign with another knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July 2024.