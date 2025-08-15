Joe Rogan Predicts UFC’s $7.7 Billion Paramount Plus Deal Will Send MMA ‘Through The Roof’

Joe Rogan is bullish on the UFC’s new broadcast deal.
The UFC’s exclusive five-year rights deal with ESPN will wrap up at the end of 2025, and the promotion has already lined up its next historic chapter with a seven-year, $7.7 billion U.S. broadcasting partnership with Paramount Skydance Corporation.
Paramount+ will serve as the premier U.S. home for all 13 marquee numbered UFC cards and 30 Fight Night events each year. Every bout will stream on the platform, with select blockbuster cards also airing simultaneously on Paramount’s flagship network, CBS.
The biggest shake-up for fans sees the UFC abandoning the traditional pay-per-view model, putting every event within reach for Paramount+ subscribers. In the U.S., plans range from $7.99 to $12.99 a month for the ad-free tier that also includes Showtime. Still, UFC CEO Dana White has teased the possibility of occasional “one-off” pay-per-view events.
Joe Rogan Sees UFC-Paramount+ Move As A Massive Win For MMA Fans
During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the long-time UFC commentator shared his take on the promotion’s blockbuster deal with Paramount+. Rogan believes replacing the conventional pay-per-view model with an all-access streaming approach could be a game-changer, drawing in a wave of new fans and expanding the reach of MMA to a broader, more diverse audience than ever before.
Joe Rogan, who first joined the UFC in 1997 as a backstage interviewer at UFC 12, has witnessed the promotion’s evolution through every major broadcast era, from Spike TV to FOX to ESPN.
Now, as Dana White confirmed, the 58-year-old MMA mainstay isn’t going anywhere; Rogan will be front and center as the UFC enters its new chapter with Paramount.