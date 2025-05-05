Joel Alvarez Withdraws from UFC 315 Due to Hand Injury, Potential Replacements Emerge

Lightweight contender Joel Alvarez has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 315 due to a hand injury, dealing a significant blow to the upcoming pay-per-view card.

Alvarez announced the news on Sunday via his Instagram account, stating that the injury will leave him unable to punch for three weeks, making it impossible to compete at the May 10 event in Montreal, Canada.

“I’m out of my fight at UFC 315 due to hand injury that leaves me unable to start punching for 3 weeks,” Alvarez wrote on Instagram. “There are many factors that are not in our hand and we cannot control. Camp had been perfect so far. We will be back this year reformed and with a different focus. Thank you very much to everyone always for the support, you are the best.”

The cancellation is a major blow to the UFC 315 card, as the lightweight matchup between Alvarez and Saint-Denis was widely considered one of the most anticipated fights on the event. Both fighters boast impressive finishing rates, with Alvarez having secured all 22 of his professional victories by either knockout or submission.

The Spanish fighter has been on an impressive run, winning three consecutive bouts by finish, most recently knocking out Drakkar Klose with a flying knee at UFC Tampa in December. Saint-Denis, meanwhile, was looking to bounce back from consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

As news of Alvarez’s withdrawal spread, several fighters have already stepped forward offering to replace him on short notice. Two lightweight contenders in particular have emerged as potential replacements:

Potential Replacements

Mauricio Ruffy – The Brazilian prospect wasted no time throwing his name into the mix, suggesting on social media that the UFC could book him against Saint-Denis in a Fight Night main event. Ruffy has been a rising star in the division, most recently securing a unanimous decision victory over James Llontop at UFC 309 in November. The exciting striker had previously called out Saint-Denis following that win, stating: “I think it will be an excellent fight.”

Ei, UFC! Que tal um main event em um Fight Night contra Saint Denis? — Mauricio Ruffy (@Ruffymma) May 4, 2025

Mateusz Rebecki – The Polish lightweight also offered his services, announcing on social media that he’s already training at American Top Team in Miami and is on weight. “I’m ready to step in. Let’s go, I’m in Miami with ATT on weight. Let’s do this,” Rebecki wrote. He hasn’t competed since October 2024, when he earned a split decision victory over Myktybek Orolbai in what many considered a Fight of the Year contender.

With UFC 315 just days away, the promotion will need to act quickly if they intend to find a replacement opponent for Saint-Denis. The event is scheduled to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and features a welterweight championship bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena in the main event, with Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight title against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event.

As of this writing, the UFC has not announced whether Saint-Denis will remain on the card with a new opponent or if the bout will be scrapped entirely.