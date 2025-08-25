Johnny Walker Shares Honest Reflection On Sluggish Start Dominant Finish Over Zhang Mingyang At UFC Shanghai

Johnny Walker admitted Octagon rust affected his performance in his recent fight.

Last Saturday in Shanghai, China, Walker secured a brutal second-round TKO over Zhang Mingyang in the UFC Shanghai main event, bouncing back with a much-needed victory.

Walker got off to a rocky start, taking some heavy shots on both the feet and the ground while struggling to mount any offense in the first round. But the second round told a different story. A pair of sharp calf kicks left Mingyang limping, and moments later he crumpled to the mat.

Walker followed him to the ground, unleashing a relentless barrage of punches and elbows that steadily broke down the “Mountain Tiger”. The referee finally stepped in as Zhang rolled to his side, defenseless, ending the fight while Walker’s assault continued.

During the UFC Shanghai post-fight show (via MMA Junkie), Johnny Walker reflected on his win over Zhang Mingyang. The Brazilian striker, returning after a year-long layoff, admitted that Octagon rust left him tentative and off-rhythm in the opening round.

However, once the second round began, Walker started finding his groove, connecting with his strikes more confidently and ultimately taking control to secure the victory.

“I feel very good,” Johnny Walker said. “I just need a little bit more time to use my full game. It’s a long time with no fights. One year, no? I got just a little bit shy and not very trusting. That’s why I hug him when I put him down. My takedown was not very effective. Long time, no fight. I lost a little bit of timing with everything.

“When the second round started to wind me up a little better. I started to move a little bit better. I started to feel the fight OK. I said, ‘OK, now it’s time to go moving forward.’ He took good shots on me, and I took my time to recover. I took three or five seconds to recover from the shots. Good, clean shots. I have a chin, motherf*ckers. This is the job. I love it.”

UFC Shanghai gave Johnny Walker his first victory since defeating former title challenger Anthony Smith via unanimous decision at UFC Charlotte in May 2023. He now boasts a UFC record of 8-6 with 1 no contest, highlighted by stoppage wins over Paul Craig and Khalil Rountree Jr.