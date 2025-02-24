Demetrious Johnson Thinks Henry Cejudo Should Retire After UFC Seattle Loss

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson believes UFC Seattle should mark the end of Henry Cejudo’s fighting career.

Johnson, who fought Cejudo twice in the UFC and developed a rivalry that later turned into a friendship, shared his candid thoughts on the controversial conclusion of the headlining fight.

“Triple C’s” main event bout against Song Yadong ended in a technical decision loss after an accidental eye poke in the third round. Unable to continue, Cejudo saw his opponent win on the judges’ scorecards, leading to a frustrating and unsatisfying outcome for many.

Reflecting on both the fight’s ending and Cejudo’s career trajectory, Johnson took to his YouTube channel to question whether his former rival has reached the end of his competitive peak.

“I would like to see him retire,” Johnson said. “He’s got a great podcast with him and Kamaru Usman, he’s got two beautiful children, he’s got a beautiful wife, he’s got businesses. There’s no reason for him to fight and keep risking his health.”

Given Cejudo’s accomplishments — including winning an Olympic gold medal, UFC championships in two weight classes, and multiple title defenses — Johnson believes he has already cemented his legacy.

“I mean, he’s beaten me, [was] flyweight champion, defended the flyweight belt, bantamweight champion, defended the bantamweight belt—that’s more than half the motherf*ckers on the roster are ever going to do,” Johnson explained.

Beyond accolades, Johnson also emphasized the physical risks Cejudo continues to take, referencing the dangerous nature of his latest injury.

“Yes, I know it’s such good money, it’s easy to train eight weeks and have a fight, but the man almost went blind.”

With concerns about Cejudo’s health and future, Johnson believes now may be the right time for him to step away from competition for good.