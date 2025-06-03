Jon Anik Declares Merab Dvalishvili the GOAT – Even Over His Best Friend Dominick Cruz

Jon Anik already sees Merab Dvalishvili as being the msot accomplished 135 pound fighter in MMA history, over the likes of Dominick Cruz and TJ Dillashaw. The UFC commentator spoke about this on a recent episode of MMA Junkie Radio about several of the big topics heading into UFC 316. This card set to go down on Saturday features a pair of bantamweight title bouts with Merab Dvalishvili defending his crown agaisnt Sean O’Malley in a rematch. While in the co-main event, Julianna Pena defends her 135 pound strap against Kayla Harrison. When touching on the run of the Georgian athlete within the UFC’s bantamweight ranks.

Merab Dvalishvili Might be the GOAT

Anik said:

“Pretty historic, I think. Well, it’s actually 12 straight wins, and he has already defended the title. I do believe he already has status as the greatest bantamweight of all time. And I say that as a man who—if I got married this weekend—Dominick Cruz would be a groomsman. He’s one of my best friends in the world. But when I look at the body of work of Merab Dvalishvili in the modern era, he could be 14–0 in the UFC. He lost to Frankie Saenz and then had a contentious ending against Ricky Simon.

Image: @ufc/X

With respect to those two guys, it’s been 12 straight wins ever since. And to your point, he left a murderer’s row of champions in his wake before he even fought for the title—beat Henry Cejudo, beat Petr Yan, beat José Aldo. Then he beat Sean O’Malley, defended the title on the challengers’ timeline by beating Umar Nurmagomedov, and now the rematch with Sean O’Malley.

As far as I’m concerned—with respect to Aljamain Sterling and my BFF Dominick Cruz—the greatest bantamweight of all time, not so quietly, is Merab ‘The Machine’ Dvalishvili.”

(Merab Dvalishvili on Instagram)

Jon Anik discusses Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison title bout

Jon Anik also touched on the second title clash that is set to go down in Newark this weekend. The acclaimed UFC broadcaster spoke of how if Kayla Harrison can usurp Julianna Pena‘s throne, the multi-time Olympic gold medalist has the potential to become the face of women’s MMA. Jon Anik also spoke of some fighters having global star power but not always the domestic noteriety, in a North American context, but sees Harrison as someone with a great story that can really propel her into that pop culture zeitgeist of broader awareness both in America and around the world.