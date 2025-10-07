Jon Jones Will Use “Black Athleticism” Against Alex Pereira, Says Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland has some interesting thoughts on how a fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira could potentially play out.

As we know, Jon Jones retired from mixed martial arts not so long ago. Then, in the blink of an eye, he seemed to change his mind, instead opting to shoot for a possible return at next summer’s UFC White House card. While Dana White doesn’t appear to be all too interested in the idea, Jon seems set on trying to change the boss’ mind.

While fighting for the UFC heavyweight championship will obviously appeal to him, Jon Jones has also previously teased the idea of a superfight against Alex Pereira. After UFC 320 this past weekend, ‘Poatan’ also flirted with battling Jones, implying that he was going to call him out in the cage before news of his brother’s passing broke.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Sean Strickland weighed in on a possible Pereira vs Jones showdown.

Sean Strickland’s view on Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira

“I think if there’s anyone to beat Jon Jones, it’s Alex. But I mean, Jon Jones, that one guy could wrestle, dude. That level of black athleticism, you know, like that—that man could wrestle, dude. You know, when you come from a lineage of like D1 professional athletes, you know, real real good. Oh, yeah. No, I love it, dude.”

Aside from Strickland’s strange choice of language, the point about Jon’s wrestling ability is certainly an interesting one given Alex’s striking-heavy style.