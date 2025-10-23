Jon Jones Delivers Dedication of Late Brother Arthur Jones

UFC legend Jon Jones has paid tribute to his brother Arthur Jones who passed away this month at the age of 39.

As we know, the Jones family has quite a legacy in the sports world. In addition to Jon Jones being one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, his brothers Arthur and Chandler both competed in the National Football League – with both winning a Super Bowl during their careers.

Unfortunately, as previously stated, Jon Jones’ brother Arthur passed away on October 3rd. In the following post, Jon paid tribute to his brother with a lovely message.

Jon Jones pays tribute to his late brother Arthur 🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ifLZauSW5w — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 23, 2025

Jon Jones pays tribute to Arthur Jones

“In Loving Memory of Arthur W. Jones lll

Arthur was not just a Super Bowl champion but a father, spouse, son, brother, everyone’s best friend, a gentle giant whose kindness and generosity knew no bounds.

“He had a love for the outdoors, whether it was duck hunting, fishing, or riding four wheelers with his family, he brought pure joy, warmth and laughter to every moment spent around him. Arthur’s generosity extended far beyond his friends and family. He was alway involved in local charities and gave back to the students and the community with an open heart.

“His legacy inspires me every day. Our dad Arthur Jones Jr, me, Chandler, Arthur Jones IV, and the rest of the family are committed to moving forward striving to be the best versions of ourselves, just as he would have wanted.

“King Arthur will truly be missed, he’s gone way too soon, but his spirit will live on in our hearts forever. Rest easy, big bro, you deserve it, you did amazing.”