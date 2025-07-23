Jon Jones’ Future: A Boxing Attempt Would Destroy Legacy, Says World Champion Boxer

Former boxing champion Amir Khan doesn’t think that Jon Jones should make a run in the boxing ring.

As we know, Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. While that may be a hard pill for a lot of his critics to swallow, it’s the truth. We all know about his many controversies outside of the cage but in it, ‘Bones’ was able to build something special – with the majority of his work coming at light heavyweight.

After retiring from the sport, many have wondered what could be next for Jon Jones. It seems as if he’s interested in a UFC White House fight next summer, but Dana White seemingly doesn’t quite trust him enough to put him on that card – for now, anyway. There’s always a chance he could venture into boxing, but again, there’s a lot of unpredictability there.

In a recent interview courtesy of Genting live casinos, the aforementioned Amir Khan gave his thoughts on Jon Jones possibly testing the waters in the boxing realm.

Amir Khan warns Jon Jones against boxing

“There’s no one touching him, honestly, one of the best, and put him in a room with anyone. He’s knocking them out. He’s cleaning him out. He’s very dangerous.

“He’s one guy you don’t want to meet in a backstreet, no matter who you are, even if it’s like a Mike Tyson, but he’s not going to be the same animal in the boxing ring.

“He’s gonna make himself stupid. I don’t think he ever needs to do that, because he’s only going to mess his own legacy up.”

Quotes via Genting