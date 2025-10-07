Jon Jones’ UFC future: Chael Sonnen gives his thoughts on heavyweight dilemma

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what the future could, and should, hold for Jon Jones as he contemplates a return from retirement.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no denying that Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. That’s largely due to the legacy he built for himself in the light heavyweight division, but he also became a UFC champion up at heavyweight, defeating Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic during his stint there.

Right now, Jon Jones is in a strange position. There’s a chance he could fight for the UFC heavyweight championship at the White House next summer, but there’s also the possibility of him battling Alex Pereira in a superfight – which is what ‘Poatan’ called for after his iconic UFC 320 title win last weekend.

In a recent video, Jones’ former rival Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on what he believes should be next for ‘Bones’, and it involves a return to 205 pounds.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Jon Jones’ future

“If I were Jon Jones, I would say, ‘I will fight you, but it will be for a belt.’ They’re going to say, ‘Well, that belt’s between y’all and Aspinall, and we don’t quite have time to get it done.’ And I would tell Jon Jones, ‘Look at the man in the mirror.

“He’s holding the belt. I’ll come see you, Alex Pereira, but I’m coming back. I’m coming to my weight class. You never should have been champion. You never would have been champion had I not left. And I’m going to come back one more time to remind you who the goat really is.’ That changes everything.”