Jon Jones is NOT Retired – Looking to Fight at the White House: “Actively training”

Jon Jones continues to troll the mixed martial arts world after recently claiming in an interview that he is no longer retired from the sport.

As we know, wherever Jon Jones goes, controversy seems to follow. He thrives in chaotic environments and after retiring earlier this year, many felt as if it wasn’t going to last. Alas, that hasn’t proven to be the case, with Jon claiming that he wants to fight on next year’s proposed UFC White House card.

Dana White, meanwhile, isn’t quite as convinced. He’s made it clear that he’s not sure he can trust Jon Jones in a position like that, but given the stakes involved if we do get the chance to see Jon vs Tom Aspinall, you’d have to think that Dana would at least be open to the idea from a business standpoint.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones was asked about his future, and he had the following to say.

🚨 Jon Jones says he is NOT retired and is training 5 days a week for the UFC White House event



"I'm not retired, I'm actively training 5 days a week and I'm in the UFC's drug testing pool…



I'm training for the [White House] event, I'll be ready for the event… but… pic.twitter.com/dS6r3uBiYZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 8, 2025

Jon Jones claims he is no longer retired from MMA

“I am not retired. I am actively training five days a week, and I’m in the UFC’s drug testing pool.”

“I don’t really know [about UFC White House], it’s kind of out of my control right now. I’m training for the event, I’ll be ready for the event. That’s my goal, that’s my intention, but ultimately, it’s up to the boss.”

At this point, it’s hard to know whether he’s coming or going – and that’ll likely continue to be the case.