Why Is Jon Jones Coming Back To the UFC? The Former Champion Explains Un-Retiring

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones has explained why he is actively considering a return to competitive mixed martial arts, just weeks after announcing his retirement.

Right now, Tom Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He has that title because Jon Jones, the former champion, opted not to fight him, and instead decided to quietly retire. However, after the announcement that the UFC will be putting on an event at the White House next year, ‘Bones’ seems to have changed his stance – to the point where he is now openly thinking about a return to the cage.

Whether or not that comes to fruition, of course, remains to be seen. Jon Jones is easily one of the greatest fighters we’ve ever seen in MMA but even with that being the case, it’ll probably take some convincing for the UFC to trust him again. After all, he seemed to string them along for quite some time, and it was never really clear why he didn’t want to take on Aspinall in the first place.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones discussed the possibility of coming back and made it crystal clear that it’s on the table.

Jon Jones explains potential comeback

“I was retired. I felt like I was at a place where I’d done it all in the MMA space, and felt like there weren’t too many more challenges for me. I just wanted to do something more than championships and money.”



“Donald Trump mentioned that he wanted to have a fight at the White House garden, and that seems like such a huge opportunity. I’m a very proud American, I have a lot of close friends who are in the military. This is my act of, I can’t call it service, but to be able to entertain the country and the world at this level at the White House, it just means the world to me. So, I’m back.”