‘Disappointed’ Jon Jones Breaks Silence After Dana White Calls Him A ‘Risk’ For UFC White House Event

Jon Jones isn’t exactly pleased with Dana White’s dismissal of his UFC White House return plans.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to celebrate America’s 250th Independence Day with a major UFC event on the White House lawn in July 2026.

The news quickly caught the attention of Jones, who had retired just weeks earlier. The former two-division UFC champion announced his plans to make a comeback and revealed he had re-entered the promotion’s drug testing pool, intent on competing on the historic card.

Image: @jonnybones/Instagram

However, during the UFC 318 post-fight press conference on Saturday, White was asked if he would consider “Bones” for the proposed White House event. The UFC CEO promptly shut down the idea, citing Jon Jones’ troubled past as the reason he couldn’t be trusted to headline such a high-profile occasion.

“It’s not even about him winning the belt,” White said. “You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.”

Dana White on Jon Jones potentially headlining the UFC White House card:



“I can’t risk putting him in big positions and have something go wrong. Especially the White House card.” 😬



🎥 @ufc pic.twitter.com/jJlJCNejIZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 20, 2025

Jon Jones Reacts After Dana White Rules Him Out Of UFC White House Event

In the wake of Dana White’s decision to dismiss the possibility of his return for the proposed UFC White House event, Jon Jones took to social media on Sunday to respond.

“Bones” voiced his disappointment in the UFC CEO’s doubts about his dependability, but affirmed that he’s continuing to train and preparing for any opportunity that comes his way.

“I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference,” Jones Jones wrote on X. “While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug-testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next.

“In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a ‘why’ that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!

“The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment.

“So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th.”

I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next.



In a recent interview, I shared that the… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

Jon Jones last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 309 in November 2024, where he successfully defended his heavyweight title for the first time with a third-round knockout of former champion Stipe Miocic.

“Bones” was locked in a heated rivalry with Tom Aspinall, with fans eagerly calling for a title unification bout. However, the matchup never materialized, as Jones repeatedly questioned Aspinall’s legitimacy as a worthy challenger.