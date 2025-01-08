Daniel Cormier Unsure Jon Jones Will Get His Rumored Price Tag For Tom Aspinall Fight

Although Daniel Cormier doubts that UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones will secure his rumored $30 million asking price for a fight with Tom Aspinall, he believes his former rival could still earn a substantial payout for the bout.

The speculation about Jones’ desired payday for a title unification fight began when UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan mentioned the figure during a podcast episode. The clash, which would pit the heavyweight titleholder against his interim counterpart, has been ‘guaranteed’ by UFC CEO Dana White to take place in 2025.

Cormier shared his perspective on what negotiations between Jones and the UFC might entail during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

“I’ll tell you guys, as a person who has been involved in big fights, a person who has sold pay-per-views, a person who at his time was at the top of the pay scale in the UFC as the heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, $30 million was literally a world away from anything we were making.

“I remember when I got paid in New York, I got a big bump to take a fight on three weeks’ notice, which ultimately became my salary, and people were astounded with the number. But I will tell you, it was a fraction of what that number that he’s asking for is. It was nowhere near that. But I’ve heard now rumors that the higher-end guys are making more. The Israel Adesanya, the Jon Jones, the Stipe Miocic. I heard that Stipe Miocic made big money for the last fight.”

Cormier believes that while Jones may not achieve the full $30 million, he could still negotiate a lucrative deal to make the fight happen.