Jon Jones Drops Bombshell: UFC Champion Says He’s “Done” With Fighting

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has once again cast uncertainty over his fighting future, suggesting he may be stepping away from competition. During a recent trip to Asia, Jones delivered a cryptic message in which he claimed he is “done” with fighting, raising questions about whether fans will see him in the Octagon again.

Jon Jones: I’m Done

‘Bones’ Jones, who last fought at UFC 309 in November, has been the subject of ongoing speculation regarding a potential title unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall. Despite widespread anticipation for this matchup, Jones has remained noncommittal, fueling rumors with his latest remarks on social media.

Image: MMA Crazy/YouTube

On a video call, he was asked when he is fighting next. Jon Jones reponded by saying, “I’m done, I’m done.”

In a recent video, Jones addressed accusations that he was avoiding a fight with Aspinall, saying, “I’ve got people in the chat calling me a duck. Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life. I don’t know if it’s considered ducking when you’re living good. I don’t think it works like that.”

The Rochester native’s comments come after he successfully defended his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden, securing a third-round knockout. Since then, Jones has kept fans guessing about his next move, neither confirming nor denying plans for future bouts.

Adding to the intrigue, Jones revealed this week that the UFC is already aware of his intentions and expressed surprise that the organization has not shared this information with the public. As speculation continues to swirl, the future of one of the sport’s most decorated fighters remains unclear, leaving fans and analysts alike eager for official word on whether Jon Jones will compete again.