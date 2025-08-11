Jon Jones Blown Away by Khamzat Chimaev’s Words: “I’m very grateful”

UFC legend Jon Jones has reacted to Khamzat Chimaev calling him the scariest guy in mixed martial arts.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s simply no denying the impact that Jon Jones has had on the sport of mixed martial arts. He has been able to achieve some wonderful things throughout the course of his career and while he may have broken his retirement pretty quickly, his overall legacy will certainly highlight the unbelievable run he enjoyed at light heavyweight.

Nowadays, Jon Jones is toying with the idea of making a second heavyweight run, even though he’s now surrendered his title to Tom Aspinall. Another man who is currently chasing UFC gold is Khamzat Chimaev, who will be challenging Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 319 on Saturday night.

In a clip that’s circulating, Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev praising him.

Jon Jones reacts to Khamzat @KChimaev calling him the scariest MMA fighter. “It tells me a lot about his character, his humility, to be able to compliment someone in such a huge way. So I’m very grateful and honoured,” @JonnyBones told Red Corner MMA. pic.twitter.com/f6rs0LBfBh — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 10, 2025

Jon Jones reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s praise

“That’s a huge compliment coming from Khamzat. I’m a big fan of Khamzat. I don’t think he has any reason to toot my horn or to even be humble. He doesn’t have to be. I mean, heavyweights fear him. The fact he has so much respect for me really means a lot, it shows me a lot about his character and his humility to be able to compliment someone in such a huge way.”

“I wanna see them both [DDP and Chimaev] go on and have long, prosperous MMA careers. I will watch the fight for sure.”