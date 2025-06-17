Jon Jones Will Go Down as ‘The Greatest Cheat of All Time’, Says Mark Hunt

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt is of the belief that Jon Jones will go down in history as the greatest cheat in mixed martial arts.

As we know, Jon Jones is a pretty divisive figure. He has been involved in many controversies over the years and through all of that, he has earned a reputation for being a bit of a difficult fighter to deal with. Right now, he’s embroiled in a stalemate regarding a potential unification title fight against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

For whatever reason, the fight isn’t getting made, and a whole lot of people are blaming Jon Jones. That’s without mentioning some of the doping accusations that he’s face, in addition to multiple suspensions and even arrests.

In a recent interview with Thunderpick, Mark Hunt had the following to say about Jon Jones.

Mark Hunt’s view on Jon Jones

“Jon Jones is the greatest cheat of all time, that’s all he is and that’s how he got to the top end. That’s how he got to hang out with guys like me, he’s a cheating little rat.

“That’s all he’ll ever be. You can’t be the greatest fighter in the world when you’re sticking needles in your ass and hiding under the octagon from USADA. How are you supposed to be the greatest fighter?

“UFC have put these cheaters and these shortcut takers in the Hall of Fame. The way I see it, any guy that’s been caught doping or cheating – there goes everything you’ve earned. Your world titles mean nothing, you’ve been caught as a shortcut taker, that’s all you are.“

Quotes via Thunderpick