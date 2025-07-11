Jon Jones Picks Up New Charge In Alleged February Hit-And-Run Incident

The February car accident that saw Jon Jones hit with charges on the same day he announced his MMA retirement has now had added charges for Jones onto it.

Per MMA Fighting, the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion is now another case from the incident, filed on June 30. This criminal complaint has a duplicate charge of leaving the scene of an accident; however, it also now adds a charge for “Use of Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend.”

Jones is facing accusations of leaving the scene of a car accident that took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 21. A woman in the vehicle who was seen “exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down” claimed Jones was the driver of the vehicle she was in; however, he had “subsequently fled the scene on foot.”

When a police aide communicated on the telephone with Jones — using the woman’s phone after she called him — Jones notably “appeared to be heavily intoxicated and made statements implying his capacity to employ lethal force through third parties.”

After backup was requested, Officer Andrew Romero spoke with Jones, noting that similar “allusions to violence” were made when trying to communicate with Jones, with Jones reportedly evading questions trying to confirm his identity. Jones later told police that the person on the other end of the call he received had “immediately opened the conversation with unprofessional language,” making Jones question the legitimacy of the person’s status as a police offer.

Jon Jones Facing Another Criminal Complaint Stemming From February Car Accident

MMA Fighting notes that Jones’ call records were subpoenaed by police, who found that Jones called the woman involved in the accident 13 times between 2:17 a.m. and 11:34 a.m. the next morning. Police also noted a gap in Jones’ location from 11:51 p.m. to 2:11 a.m., when the accident took place.

Jones’ attorney, Christopher Dodd, released a statement to Uncrowned on June 23, claiming that “In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one.”

“Jon was not driving that night; he wasn’t in the car,” the statement read. “It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it.

“It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case. The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed.”