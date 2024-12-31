Jon Jones Reflects On Achievements In 2024: ‘Defeated The Greatest Heavyweight In UFC History…’

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has been looking back on this year, and it’s safe to say he’s pleased with his accomplishments.

In terms of his mixed martial arts career, Jones competed once in defense of his title last month in New York City. Within the iconic surroundings of Madison Square Garden, “Bones” finally shared the cage with Stipe Miocic.

Before the matchup came to fruition a year on from its initial cancellation, Jones came under heavy flak for facing a veteran returning from a near four-year layoff over his division’s interim champ, Tom Aspinall.

But the Rochester native didn’t budge in his dismissal of the Brit and ultimately had his hand raised as many had predicted, landing a thunderous spinning back kick to the body to stop Miocic at UFC 309.

And while listing his 2024 triumphs in a recent X post, Jones included his victory over “the greatest heavyweight in UFC history,” alongside actions like voting in a presidential election for the first time and traveling the world to spread his MMA knowledge.

In a subsequent post, Jones revealed his plans to decide on some New Year’s resolutions ahead of 2025, a year in which he intends to produce a similar list of achievements.

“It feels amazing to look back at the last year and make a list of achievements like that. I’m sure if I spent more time on it, I’d realize just how many things I left out. Now, I’m excited to start writing down some New Year’s resolutions and even more excited to see the list of things I accomplish after 2025.”

Should something UFC-related appear in Jones’ post 12 months down the line, it would seemingly come via a long-awaited unification fight with Aspinall.

While “Bones” has continued to favor other assignments such as Alex Pereira for the new year, UFC CEO Dana White has been clear in stating that any return for Jones would come in the form of a clash with the British interim titleholder.