Jon Jones seemingly responds to legal issues in 2 cryptic tweets

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones appears to have responded to his most recent legal concerns on social media.

As we know, Jon Jones has decided to walk away from mixed martial arts and retire from the sport. Alongside that, he’s also been dealing with fresh legal problems in the midst of allegations that he fled the scene of an accident. As you can imagine, his attorney has dismissed this, but a lot of fans aren’t quite as convinced.

Jon Jones has always been pretty active on social media and we can’t really picture a world in which that changes. He likes to wind up the fans, and he also likes to voice his opinions. That’s just part of who he is, and we wouldn’t even be shocked to see him tease a return to the UFC at some point in the near future.

In the following tweets, however, Jon Jones seemed to make it clear that he isn’t happy with “lies” that he believes are being told right now.

One thing we all know about snakes, you let them hang around long enough, it’s only a matter of time before you get bit. It’s good to be real with the people that’s known you for a long time, but sometimes it’s OK to outgrow people. These are reasons why — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 24, 2025

Thank you, so far it’s going really amazing. Outside of the silly lies and distractions. Just became owner of another company. I would say first year in retirements going pretty good. Two new businesses in the books. https://t.co/iZBIigCZd1 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2025

Jon Jones reflects on recent controversies

