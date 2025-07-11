Jon Jones continues to tease the idea of UFC return for White House event

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones continues to tease the idea of a comeback, just a few weeks after announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts.

One thing we’ve come to learn is that you should expect the unexpected with Jon Jones. He likes to keep the mixed martial arts world on its toes, and he doesn’t really care how he does it. For the longest time he was stringing Tom Aspinall along, not fighting him for the undisputed championship. Then, he retired, and it’s safe to say that a lot of people weren’t happy about that decision.

For Jon Jones, trolling fans and critics alike is just what he does. He flip flops between one thought process and the other, and after it was announced that the UFC plans on taking an event to the White House, things have only ramped up even further.

In a recent series of tweets, Jon Jones made it pretty clear that this is a venture he’s interested in pursuing – and you’d have to imagine he’ll be coming back to fight Tom Aspinall.

Donald made his announcement on the morning of the Fourth of July, I called the UFC headquarters that very same afternoon. I’ll just leave it at that. America! Now that tickles my pickle. https://t.co/wDydycPNic — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 10, 2025

It would be, for me it’s about the opportunity to represent America at the White House. I don’t care who I fight that night. I found my reason why, that’s what I needed, something that was more than money https://t.co/jdVDVyYakw — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 10, 2025

Who knows what the future holds, but the moment I heard Donald Trump‘s announcement, I started training again. https://t.co/KBep05cfLZ — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 10, 2025

Jon Jones teases return at UFC White House event

