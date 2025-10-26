Jon Jones Tells Alex Pereira He’d Be Honored To Fight Him At UFC White House, Both Rip Tom Aspinall After UFC 321 No Contest

After the events of UFC 321, you knew Jon Jones was going to make his voice heard. And he did so in a way that was equal parts subtle as it was blatant.

The UFC 321 heavyweight championship main event featuring Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane ended in a no contest after Aspinall was left unable to continue due to a double eye poke. In the hours since, the MMA community has been in debate over if Gane is at fault for the eye pokes or if Aspinall wanted a way out of the fight.

Jones has given his answer, changing photos on his social media accounts to rubber ducks with eye patches.

🚨🚨 Jon Jones reacts to the Ciryl Gane vs Tom Aspinall fight



…by updating his Twitter and IG “duck” profile pictures to a duck with an eyepatch 😬



via @JonnyBones pic.twitter.com/ieD2CYAnlK — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 25, 2025

This was a clap back and nod to UFC London earlier this year. There, Aspinall was in the crowd and held up a rubber duck to the camera, implying that Jones was ducking him in the negotiations for an undisputed title fight between the two that ultimately fell through.

Jon Jones Sends Dig To Tom Aspinall, Wants To Fight Alex Pereira At UFC White House

Jones wasn’t done, however. A few hours after the end of the card, Jones directed a post on X (formerly Twitter) toward Alex Pereira, putting out the idea of the two facing off at the UFC White House card this coming June.

“Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House,” Jones said in the post. “I appreciate the respect you showed, let’s dance.”

This was in response to Pereira’s own reaction to the UFC 321 conclusion. In an Instagram post, Pereira can be seen shaking his head with a smirk as he walked away from his TV screen.

The post was captioned with a message toward Jones, asking for the two of them to “make the heavyweight division great again.”

Both circumstances, however, will have to go through the mind of someone who has been against both. UFC CEO and President Dana White has previously stated that he doesn’t want Jones competing at the UFC White House card and that he doesn’t have an interest in Alex Pereira moving up to heavyweight.