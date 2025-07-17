Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall In The Works According to ‘Bones’: Will History Be Made at the White House?

UFC legend Jon Jones has claimed that he’d be interested in ending his mixed martial arts retirement in order to compete on the recently announced UFC White House card.

As we know, Jon Jones is a pretty controversial figure in this sport – and that’s us putting it lightly. He has had a series of personal and professional setbacks throughout the course of his career, many of which have harmed the public’s opinion of him. The most recent was him seemingly ducking a fight with Tom Aspinall, who is now the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

However, after the White House card was announced, things seemed to change for Jon Jones. He appeared to like the idea of being part of such an iconic event, and made it clear that he would be willing to come back.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones doubled down on that, suggesting that he’ll be coming after the UFC heavyweight championship once again.

Jon Jones considers Tom Aspinall fight at White House

“I can’t promise anyone anything, but I have a very strong feeling that I’ll be on that card. It’s gonna be historic.”

“I would wanna take one whoever’s holding the belt at the end of the year.

“Well you know, as of right now, the champion is Tom Aspinall. But we’ll see who’s the champion at the end of the year. It’d be only fitting to have an American guy fight for the championship that night. I’d be willing to put it all on the line one more time.”