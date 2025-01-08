Jan Błachowicz Explains Jon Jones’ Callout Of Alex Pereira: ‘He’s A Little Bit Afraid’ Of Aspinall

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz believes an element of fear is playing into heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones’ apparent preference for his next fight.

Considerable uncertainty surrounds Jones entering 2025, with the next step in his career yet to be decided following his controversial decision to face Stipe Miocic last November instead of the division’s interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall.

And despite the belts still not being unified, “Bones” has frequently pointed to a showdown with light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira as his desired next outing instead.

While some have put that down to a marketing tactic that doesn’t truly reflect how Jones feels about facing Aspinall, one man who had his own pursuit of the Rochester native fail a number of years ago sees things differently.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Błachowicz addressed the current state of the heavyweight title picture, outlining his belief that Jones is “afraid” of sharing the cage with Aspinall.

“I think (Jones) does this because Alex Pereira is now a big star in the UFC,” Błachowicz said. “Everybody knows him. He knows what he’s doing. But I believe he should fight against Aspinall, but I think he’s a little bit afraid of him.

“Because Aspinall is someone who can really stop him and beat him. I think he believes if he can fight against Pereira, he can take him down, control him, maybe something like this,” Błachowicz continued. “With Aspinall, it will be not so easy.”

Błachowicz looked to be next in line for Jones before he made the decision to vacate the light heavyweight crown in 2020 ahead of a move to heavyweight. The Polish powerhouse later captured the vacant throne at the expense of Dominick Reyes.

The veteran is now chasing a second reign, a goal that was most recently stalled by Pereira. Błachowicz welcomed the ex-middleweight champ to 205 pounds in 2023, losing a close and debated decision to “Poatan.”

The 41-year-old is now set to end his lengthy injury layoff by doing battle with the charging Carlos Ulberg at the UFC Fight Night in London this March.