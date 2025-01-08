HomeNewsUFC
Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
Images: UFC.com

Jan Błachowicz Explains Jon Jones’ Callout Of Alex Pereira: ‘He’s A Little Bit Afraid’ Of Aspinall

Błachowicz has laid out his theory.

By Harvey Leonard

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz believes an element of fear is playing into heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones’ apparent preference for his next fight.

Considerable uncertainty surrounds Jones entering 2025, with the next step in his career yet to be decided following his controversial decision to face Stipe Miocic last November instead of the division’s interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall.

And despite the belts still not being unified, “Bones” has frequently pointed to a showdown with light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira as his desired next outing instead.

While some have put that down to a marketing tactic that doesn’t truly reflect how Jones feels about facing Aspinall, one man who had his own pursuit of the Rochester native fail a number of years ago sees things differently.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Błachowicz addressed the current state of the heavyweight title picture, outlining his belief that Jones is “afraid” of sharing the cage with Aspinall.

“I think (Jones) does this because Alex Pereira is now a big star in the UFC,” Błachowicz said. “Everybody knows him. He knows what he’s doing. But I believe he should fight against Aspinall, but I think he’s a little bit afraid of him.

“Because Aspinall is someone who can really stop him and beat him. I think he believes if he can fight against Pereira, he can take him down, control him, maybe something like this,” Błachowicz continued. “With Aspinall, it will be not so easy.”

Błachowicz looked to be next in line for Jones before he made the decision to vacate the light heavyweight crown in 2020 ahead of a move to heavyweight. The Polish powerhouse later captured the vacant throne at the expense of Dominick Reyes.

The veteran is now chasing a second reign, a goal that was most recently stalled by Pereira. Błachowicz welcomed the ex-middleweight champ to 205 pounds in 2023, losing a close and debated decision to “Poatan.”

The 41-year-old is now set to end his lengthy injury layoff by doing battle with the charging Carlos Ulberg at the UFC Fight Night in London this March.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

14-Fight UFC Veteran Removed From The Roster: ‘I Did My Best, So I Have No Regrets’

UFC
It's the end of the road on mixed martial arts' biggest stage for one...

UFC Commentator Backs ‘More Versatile Striker’ Amanda Ribas To Beat Mackenzie Dern Again

UFC
The UFC kicks off its schedule for 2025 Saturday night at the Apex, where...

Conor McGregor Claims BKFC KnuckleMania Set To Break UFC’s 14-Year Wells Fargo Center Gate Record

BKFC
The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), part-owned by Conor McGregor, looks set to host...

Colby Covington: Arman Tsarukyan Has The Power To Knock Out Islam Makhachev At UFC 311

UFC
A UFC lightweight championship bout between current kingpin Islam Makhachev and challengerArman Tsarukyan is...

Chael Sonnen On Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal: ‘Can’t Keep These Guys Separated Forever’

UFC
Chael Sonnen has pushed the idea of having the UFC book a fight between...

Michael Bisping Calls Jon Jones’ Negotiation Tactics For Tom Aspinall Fight A ‘Stroke Of Genius’

UFC
Michael Bisping is impressed by the negotiation tactics that UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones appears to...

Henry Cejudo Sends 4-Word Warning To Song Yadong After Confirmation Of UFC Seattle Headliner

UFC
Henry Cejudo is set to return to the Octagon on February 22 where he...

Unranked UFC Fighter Debunks MMA Math: ‘I Can Beat Anyone In The Top 10’

UFC
It has been proven time and time again that MMA math doesn't work. Every...

Merab Dvalishvili Will Be The Bantamweight GOAT If He Beats Umar Nurmagomedov, Asserts Coach

UFC
Merab Dvalishvili has made it very clear that he didn't want to fight as...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002