Alex Pereira Claims He’s A ‘Bigger Achievement’ Than Tom Aspinall For Jon Jones

The MMA world is buzzing with speculation over UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones’ next fight. Fans are debating whether Jones should face interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall or light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira in his next appearance inside the Octagon.

While Jones has been dismissive of a potential unification bout with Aspinall, citing a desire for better pay, the prospect of a fight with Pereira has garnered significant attention. Pereira and Jones have maintained a respectful dynamic, with “Poatan” recently discussing the possibility of a matchup between the two champions.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Pereira revealed that he and Jones had previously spoken about fighting, though their conversation was casual.

“I’m the champ, I want to fight the champ. Let’s make the fight with Jon Jones … Before Jon’s last fight, we actually talked about fighting. More random talk, not too much about fighting. [He’s] not a friend or someone I talk with on the regular, but someone I respect. I know he respects me, and there’s mutual respect.”

Pereira believes a fight between him and Jones carries greater stakes and legacy value than a matchup with Aspinall.

“I think [Jon wants to fight me], because of the momentum and the risk. It’s a risk fighting Aspinall. There’s not a lot to gain there; it’s another title fight. But fighting Alex is a much bigger achievement… It’s a bigger fight. We saw the fight [with Miocic] later. It was an impressive win and impressive performance.”

"I'm the champ, I want to fight the champ. Let's make the fight with Jon Jones."



As for Pereira, he’s currently focused on defending his light heavyweight title against former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8.

However, a champion vs. champion showdown with Jon Jones remains an enticing possibility that could shape both fighters’ legacies.