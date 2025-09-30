Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Leon Edwards for UFC White House Showdown

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has called for a long-awaited showdown with Leon Edwards as part of the UFC White House card.

As we know, Jorge Masvidal has had a problem with Leon Edwards for many years now. It goes back to the infamous incident backstage at UFC London, during which ‘Gamebred’ attacked ‘Rocky’ following a back and forth exchange between the two. While they’ve come close to colliding in the cage in the past, it’s never quite come to fruition.

While both men are in a tricky spot in their respective careers, Leon Edwards was able to kick on and become UFC welterweight champion. Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is eyeing up a return to the UFC after a few years away.

In a recent chat with Henry Cejudo, Jorge Masvidal made it crystal clear that he is still interested in competing against the Englishman.

“If you’re watching this [Leon], I’ll f***ing beat the f*** out of you at the White House. Leon, I will beat the f***ing dogs*** out of you, just to say America, kicked f***ing England’s ass for trying to take over our s***.

“We had to send y’all back, I’m gonna send you back in the same way. On a ship back home. 4th July, America’s birthday, brother. Let them make the mistake and send you as a representative for England. I will crash that party, brother. I’ll go crazy on this motherf***er, bro. I’ll get in shape for you Leon, don’t worry about it brother.”

