Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal Booked For UFC 320 Main Card

A key top-10 featherweight matchup has been made official for UFC 320, as Josh Emmett will take on Youssef Zalal.

The UFC announced the news during the UFC Shanghai broadcast, confirming that the bout will take place during the pay-per-view’s main card.

Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal added to #UFC320 in October. Here’s the new main card pic.twitter.com/TZ9UrBXBDe — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 23, 2025

Emmett and Zalal are currently ranked No. 8 and 9, respectively, in the UFC featherweight rankings as of UFC Shanghai.

Josh Emmett To Meet Youssef Zalal At UFC 320

Emmett has lost three of his last four. After over a year away from the Octagon, Emmett returned at UFC Vegas 105 in April, dropping a decision to potential future title challenger Lerone Murphy.

Zalal has won his last seven straight and is a perfect 4-0 since returning to the UFC last year.

UFC 320 is headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira and Merab Dvalshvili defending the bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen.