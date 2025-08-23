UFC

Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal Booked For UFC 320 Main Card

By Thomas Albano

A key top-10 featherweight matchup has been made official for UFC 320, as Josh Emmett will take on Youssef Zalal.

The UFC announced the news during the UFC Shanghai broadcast, confirming that the bout will take place during the pay-per-view’s main card.

Emmett and Zalal are currently ranked No. 8 and 9, respectively, in the UFC featherweight rankings as of UFC Shanghai.

Josh Emmett To Meet Youssef Zalal At UFC 320

Emmett has lost three of his last four. After over a year away from the Octagon, Emmett returned at UFC Vegas 105 in April, dropping a decision to potential future title challenger Lerone Murphy.

Zalal has won his last seven straight and is a perfect 4-0 since returning to the UFC last year.

UFC 320 is headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira and Merab Dvalshvili defending the bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002