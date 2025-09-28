“Just Punched His Ticket (Literally) To A Title Shot” – Fans & Fighters React As Carlos Ulberg Sleeps Dominick Reyes In Light Heavyweight Contender Battle At UFC Perth

In a battle of top-10 light heavyweight contenders, Carlos Ulberg made a case for the next light heavyweight title shot, as he scored a knockout of former title challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Perth.

The fight’s pace started slow as they felt one another out, cautious of each other’s power. Ulberg then started to connect, focusing on the body before moving to the head.

Late in the round, Ulberg landed a one-two that dropped Reyes hard to the mat, bringing a quick ending to the action.

CARLOS ULBERG! The man just punched his ticket (literally) to a title shot. You can't deny it after extending the win streak with a performance like that. Unscathed. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) September 28, 2025

Carlos Ulberg vs the winner of Ankalaev/Pereira. Book it #UFCPerth 🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 28, 2025

Fuck that timing and speed was to much congrats to Ulberg sheesh — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 28, 2025

That was a beautiful finish by Ulberg but I feel terrible for Reyes.#UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/lk1ucYnZ0n — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) September 28, 2025

One way ticket to the shadow realm. Carlos Ulberg KOs Dom Reyes! #UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/9hU4YoiGs0 — Blood In The Eye MMA (@Blood_InThe_Eye) September 28, 2025

Fight felt so weird, like it was just waiting until Ulberg landed something that could put him out. Devastating KO, Ulberg gets a title shot next #UFCPerth — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 28, 2025

Pretty cool of Carlos Ulberg to make sure he gave Dominick Reyes a verbal nod in post-fight interview. Said Reyes' career comeback inspired him and encouraged the crowd not to count him out #UFCPerth — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 28, 2025

Ulberg has now won nine straight since dropping his 2021 UFC debut. He came into this bout off a win over former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC London.

Reyes sees a three-fight win streak snapped with this defeat.