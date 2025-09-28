UFC

“Just Punched His Ticket (Literally) To A Title Shot” – Fans & Fighters React As Carlos Ulberg Sleeps Dominick Reyes In Light Heavyweight Contender Battle At UFC Perth

By Thomas Albano

In a battle of top-10 light heavyweight contenders, Carlos Ulberg made a case for the next light heavyweight title shot, as he scored a knockout of former title challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Perth.

The fight’s pace started slow as they felt one another out, cautious of each other’s power. Ulberg then started to connect, focusing on the body before moving to the head.

Late in the round, Ulberg landed a one-two that dropped Reyes hard to the mat, bringing a quick ending to the action.

Carlos Ulberg KOs Dominick Reyes At UFC Perth

Ulberg has now won nine straight since dropping his 2021 UFC debut. He came into this bout off a win over former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC London.

Reyes sees a three-fight win streak snapped with this defeat.

