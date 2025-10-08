Justin Gaethje Refused Offer to Face Top-Ranked Arman Tsarukyan: “He knows he could lose to me”

Arman Tsarukyan believes that Justin Gaethje turned down the opportunity to battle him in a number one contender fight.

Right now, Justin Gaethje is at a crossroads in his mixed martial arts career. It’s been well documented that he believes he deserves a shot at Ilia Topuria and the UFC lightweight championship, but as of this writing, nothing has been set in stone. Of course, Arman Tsarukyan also felt as if he should’ve gotten the call for a title shot, but instead, he’ll be facing Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar.

Justin Gaethje vs Arman Tsarukyan would be a whole lot of fun and that much goes without saying. In equal measure, ‘The Highlight’ is one of the most devastating strikers in the lightweight division, and he poses a different kind of threat to Ilia Topuria if the two do wind up squaring off at some point in the future.

In a recent interview, Tsarukyan had the following to say about Justin Gaethje – and Dan Hooker.

Arman Tsarukyan believes Justin Gaethje avoided him

“I heard Gaethje said no and Hooker said yes… Gaethje would be better but for me doesn’t matter. Both of them are easy money for me.

“[Gaethje] knows he could lose to me.”

Tsarukyan and Gaethje have different styles, but either way, Ilia Topuria is the one to beat right now. Hopefully, we get some kind of answer soon, because ‘El Matador’ is on an absolute tear right now – and this may be Gaethje’s last chance at undisputed gold.