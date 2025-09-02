Justin Gaethje Reveals He once took Down Georges St-Pierre At Just 18-years-old

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has claimed that when he was a teenager, he was able to take down UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

As we know, Justin Gaethje is an absolutely electric fighter within the world of mixed martial arts. He has been able to accomplish some great things throughout the course of his career in the sport and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like he’s gearing up for one more crack at the UFC lightweight championship.

Of course, Justin Gaethje has had a long run in combat sports, and it started before he even got into the sport of MMA. ‘The Highlight’ was an amateur wrestler once upon a time, and you could be forgiven for not realizing that, given how he tends to put his focus into his striking when he’s competing in the UFC.

As it turns out, though, Justin Gaethje’s exploits in wrestling seemingly led to him taking down a pretty big name – Georges St-Pierre.

🗣😳 Justin Gaethje reveals he once took down GSP when he was just 18 years old



(Via: Born Primitive Tactical) pic.twitter.com/j9pmWxbKtX — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 2, 2025

Justin Gaethje discusses GSP takedown

“I was in college, wrestling. They brought some UFC fighters in and I took them down. Georges St-Pierre, I took him down when I was probably 18, and he was the champion at the time. I was a huge fan of the sport, we’d go to Buffalo Wild Wings, we’d sit there for six, eight hours, and watch fights. The entire card.”

For now, the focus for Gaethje is simple – he wants to secure a title fight against Ilia Topuria. Will it happen? We’ll have to wait and see.