Justin Gaethje will make Ilia Topuria wrestle, says his manager

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Ilia Topuria will try and wrestle Justin Gaethje in their proposed UFC lightweight championship fight.

As we all know, Justin Gaethje wants one thing and one thing only in mixed martial arts right now: the UFC lightweight title. It’s something he’s been pursuing for many years, and this feels like his best opportunity to try and seize it. Of course, Ilia Topuria will certainly have other plans, especially given how dominant he’s been since arriving in the promotion.

Right now, Justin Gaethje taking on Ilia Topuria for the belt is entirely hypothetical. However, while we don’t know for sure that this is the direction we’re heading in, it definitely seems like the idea of this fight is picking up a lot of momentum.

Ahead of any possible announcement, Justin Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz gave his thoughts on the whole thing.

Ali Abdelaziz’s view on Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

“It’s a car crash (fight),” Abdelaziz said.

“Whoever is gonna land first, is gonna go to sleep. This is my opinion.

“I think Topuria might try to wrestle Justin, also,” Abdelaziz continued. “I think Justin Gaethje is way too dangerous to just stand in front of and throw punches.

“Justin is a very powerful striker, he’s very dangerous. Honestly, it’s one of the best fights you can make in the UFC.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Get ready, fight fans, because this contest – if it happens – has the potential to be one of the most entertaining fights of the year.