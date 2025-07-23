Justin Gaethje doubles down on push for UFC lightweight title shot

UFC star Justin Gaethje has made it crystal clear that above all else, there’s one thing he truly wants and desires: another shot at the UFC lightweight championship.

We all know that Justin Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters of his generation. In addition to that, he’s also one of the most accomplished lightweights of his era. What he’s failed to do up to this point, though, is capture the UFC lightweight championship – which is something he wants to rectify before he hangs up his gloves for good.

Justin Gaethje has made it known in the recent past that he wants a crack at the lightweight belt, and that he believes he deserves it. While there’s every chance it’s going to happen, ‘The Highlight’ seems to have been at a bit of a stalemate with the UFC.

Recently, there’s even been talk of him facing Paddy Pimblett in a title eliminator. For Justin Gaethje, however, that simply isn’t an option.

Justin Gaethje continues to pursue title shot

“Absolutely not (fighting Pimblett),” Gaethje said. “If that’s the route that they want me to take, then I don’t believe that they need me anymore. I know that sounds petty or whatever, but I’m No. 3, I’m 3-1 in my last four, the champion (Islam Makhachev) was calling to fight me and he vacated. They bring a new guy in and give a guy who is 2-2 the fight. If their algorithm and their match tells them to just use me until I get beat, then I’m going to have to really reevaluate what I’m doing here.

“I’ve signed up for a merit-based system. I have lived by that. If they want to give Arman, which Arman had the fight, then I had the fight and I took someone else. He had the fight and pulled out. Those are two different scenarios. For me to get put in the same position and fight for my spot, then I’m going to be upset about that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie