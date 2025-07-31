Justin Gaethje To Walk Away from the UFC If He Does Not Get a Title Shot Against Ilia Topuria

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has said that he believes Justin Gaethje when he says he will walk away from the UFC if he doesn’t receive a lightweight title shot.

As we know, Justin Gaethje is a pretty popular guy within the context of mixed martial arts. He has the kind of all-action style that will appeal to just about anyone, and he knows how to put on an exciting fight. However, in the present day, he’s been watching and waiting for a while to see whether or not he’ll get a crack at the UFC lightweight championship.

While there are plenty of contenders in the mix, it certainly feels like Justin Gaethje is up there with the best of them. Sure, he’s had opportunities like this before, but this may be his last shot at the gold.

After Justin Gaethje suggested that he could walk away from the promotion if he doesn’t get what he wants, Chael Sonnen admitted that he believes him.

Chael Sonnen believes Justin Gaethje

“Justin’s being very sincere, not joking or holding anyone hostage. He put all his cards on the table.”

“Justin has never worked harder to get a world title shot at 155 pounds. Any time they need a short-notice opponent or a title opportunist, the answer is Justin Gaethje.”

“Justin is standing on principle, and it sounds good, but is he right? He’s 3 wins and 1 loss in his last four fights.”

“He said he appreciates that it’s star-driven business, but he believes it should be merit-based.”

“He looked at the records and rankings and said it’s either him or Arman. If someone else gets the title shot, then merit-based system is not being followed, and he wants no part of that.”