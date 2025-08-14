Kai Asakura: I Can Knock Out Tim Elliott in One Second at UFC 319

UFC flyweight star Kai Asakura has issued a warning to Tim Elliott ahead of their upcoming battle at UFC 319 this weekend.

As we know, Kai Asakura made a name for himself with his work in Rizin. As a result of what he was able to accomplish, he was immediately given a UFC flyweight championship fight against Alexandre Pantoja in his first bout in the promotion. It certainly caught a lot of people off guard, but either way, it was an interesting direction for the UFC to go in.

Back at UFC 310 in December, Kai Asakura failed in his attempt to take the belt from Pantoja. In the second round of their championship contest, Pantoja submitted Kai to ensure he successfully retained the flyweight title. Ever since then, many have wondered what would be next for the 31-year-old. Now, we have our answer, as he prepares to go head to head with Tim Elliott at UFC 319.

It’s an interesting fight between two men who seem to be in very different spots in their respective careers. In a recent interview, Kai Asakura spoke about a very specific part of Tim Elliott’s game.

Kai Asakura is ready for Tim Elliott

Kai was asked what he makes of Tim’s style where he likes to block with his hands down – and he made it crystal clear that Elliott shouldn’t pull that kind of trick against him.

“I think if he does that against me, I will probably KO him in a second. I think he should be careful with that.”