Kamaru Usman: Why Being a ‘Girl Dad’ Helped Him Overcome His Toughest Fights and Return Stronger

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has explained how being a girl dad helped him to bounce back from three straight losses in the cage.

Last weekend, Kamaru Usman surprised a lot of critics by rolling back the years to defeat Joaquin Buckley. Outside of a worrying fifth round, he was largely able to dominate Buckley on the ground, proving that his wrestling game is still significant enough to help him compete amongst the elite at 170 pounds.

Regardless of whether you’re a fan of his or not, there’s no denying the imapct that Kamaru Usman has had in mixed martial arts. Who knows, maybe he’ll even have another title run left in him.

During his post-fight press conference, Kamaru Usman had the following to say about his family.

Kamaru Usman discusses importance of being a girl dad

“I swear, because I’m a girl dad. This one, it’s hard. I mean, it’s been a while. Not just with getting back in here, but obviously getting in the win column. I battled with a lot of things just to get here—repairing my body, just physically, personally, a lot of things that I had to fight a lot of demons just to get back in here. But, yeah, a lot that I had to go through.

“Thankfully, I’m blessed with a great team, great support system, great family. And I’m back here. So I just want to recognize them—my family, my mom, dad, brothers, sister, T-Baby, Sammy, Lulu, Zena, Baby—I love you guys. My coaches, Henry, Trevor, George, Ben, my teammates, Justin, Archie, all these guys, even guys down there at Kill Cliff.

“I love and appreciate each and every one of you guys, whether you knew it or not. You played a big, big factor in this tonight. So I just want to say I’m thankful. But, yeah, I guess, like I said, I’m a girl dad now, so I get a little emotional nowadays. But let’s get back to business.”