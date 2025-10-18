Kamaru Usman Wants the Welterweight and Middleweight Titles Before He Retires

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman has some pretty big goals for his last two fights in mixed martial arts.

As we know, Kamaru Usman is a true legend of the sport. He has achieved some wonderful things throughout the course of his tenure as a fighter, and he is often considered to be one of the greatest welterweights of all time. Now, though, many believe that he is in the final farewell portion of his run.

While he did beat Joaquin Buckley in his last outing, Kamaru Usman is still not considered to be a frontrunner in the chase for the world title. With that being said, it would make sense if the promotion wanted to vault him into a championship opportunity off the back of what he’s already done in MMA.

In a recent interview, Kamaru Usman made it clear that he wants to win two world titles before retiring.

Kamaru Usman has just two UFC fights left in his "dream scenario"



"Next fight, win the welterweight title. Vacate. Win the middleweight title. Retire. You can't top that." 👀



Kamaru Usman’s final run mapped out

“In this part of my career, the dream scenario is next fight, win the welterweight title. Vacate. Win the middleweight title, retire. Yeah. Just boom boom, one two, and then we’re done. You can’t top that. It’s like, what else do I wanna do?”

Many will say that this is unrealistic but at the very least, it’s not impossible for Usman to get back to a title shot, even if he has to beat one more contender in order to do it. Regardless of what you think of him, this is the kind of thought pattern that makes you great.