UFC 319 Fight Card Hit By Unforeseen Change As Planned Bout Falls Through

The UFC 319 lineup has undergone a slight shake-up just a couple of weeks out from fight night.

According to a recent report from Ag. Fight, JJ Aldrich has withdrawn from her scheduled women’s flyweight bout against Karine Silva due to undisclosed issues. Stepping in on short notice, Dione Barbosa will now face Silva at UFC 319.

BREAKING! JJ Aldrich se lesionou e UFC encaminha @dionebarbosamma como nova adversária se @karine_killer_ufc pic.twitter.com/6Em3lYJdyn — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) July 30, 2025

Silva was last in action at UFC 309 this past November, where she suffered her first promotional loss via unanimous decision to Viviane Araujo. The 31-year-old Brazilian earned her UFC contract with a second-round submission victory over Yan Qihui on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2021.

“Killer” has secured four wins in five UFC outings, with three coming by submission against the likes of Ketlen Souza and Maryna Moroz. She holds a professional record of 18-5, with an impressive 17 of those victories earned via stoppage.

Meanwhile, Barbosa most recently competed at UFC Vegas 105 this past April, where she secured a first-round submission win over Diana Belbita, bouncing back from a unanimous decision loss to Miranda Maverick in July 2024.

“The Witch” punched her ticket to the UFC with a submission win over Rainn Guerrero on DWCS in September 2023. The former Olympic judoka holds a professional MMA record of 8-3, with four of those victories coming by submission.

Interestingly, UFC 319 won’t be the first time Silva and Barbosa share the cage. The pair previously met in May 2019 at Katana Fight 9, where “The Witch” claimed a unanimous decision victory.

Images: @karine_killer_ufc/@dionebarbosamma/Instagram

How Does The UFC 319 Fight Card Look?

UFC 319 is slated to light up the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16. The ninth UFC pay-per-view event of 2025 will be headlined by reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, who will make his third title defense in a long-anticipated clash with Khamzat Chimaev. Meanwhile, the co-main event features Aaron Pico making his Octagon debut against undefeated featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.

The main card of UFC 319 will also showcase a welterweight clash between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates. Additionally, a middleweight showdown between Jared Cannonier and Michael Page is set to potentially bring fireworks, along with a flyweight bout pitting Tim Elliott against Kai Asakura.

Here’s the confirmed lineup for UFC 319:

Main Card

Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middleweight title

Lerone Murphy vs, Aaron Pico; featherweight

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; welterweight

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page; middleweight

Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; flyweight

Preliminary Card