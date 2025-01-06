HomeNewsUFC
Kayla Harrison Discloses Hospitalization Due To Infection Before UFC 307
Image: @ufc/Instagram

Kayla Harrison Called Out For Interim Title Fight Amid Rumors Of Julianna Peña Injury

Harrison vs. Peña may not be the next title fight at 135 pounds.

By Harvey Leonard

Should Kayla Harrison’s first UFC title fight come in the interim variety, one fellow contender has thrown her name into the hat.

Harrison staked her claim for a championship opportunity with a 2-0 debut year in the UFC, which saw her submit former champion Holly Holm and defeat Ketlen Vieira on the scorecards.

Her win over the Brazilian came on the same card that saw Julianna Peña return to the throne at Raquel Pennington’s expense, seemingly setting up their showdown for 2025.

But should recent remarks from Harrison’s manager prove to be true, the two-time Olympic gold medalist may have some work to do before facing “The Venezuelan Vixen.”

“This is what I was being told. Julianna Peña, if she’s not ready to fight Kayla, she might have some health problem, it’s going to be an interim title,” Ali Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “Hundred percent this is what’s going to happen. And the UFC is just not going to hold the division because somebody don’t want to fight or are injured.”

And in terms of who an interim title fight could come against, Norma Dumont evidently sees herself as the only logical choice.

“I hope they don’t accept a fight for the interim belt with an athlete who is coming off a defeat to Julianna. I am the athlete with the longest streak in the (weight class) and the only one who has the physical and technical capacity to overcome it, Dumont was quoted as saying by Brazilian outlet Ag. Fight. “And you know it! So we’re going to have a really interesting fight for the bantamweight (interim title).” 

Dumont has risen to #4 in the rankings courtesy of two straight wins since returning to bantamweight. After getting the better of former champ Germaine de Randamie, the 34-year-old most recently outpointed Irene Aldana at the Sphere-held UFC 306 pay-per-view.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

‘Bet The House On Ankalaev’ – Fans Debate Alex Pereira Being Favorite To End 2025 As UFC LHW Champion

UFC
The odds are in for the UFC’s champions in 2025, and betting lines for...

Lightweight Prospect Calls For Michael Chandler’s Removal From The Rankings: ‘He’s 2-4 In The UFC!’

UFC
According to one up-and-comer, Michael Chandler has no business having a number next to...

Sean O’Malley Sets Ideal Scenario For His Journey To Reclaiming UFC Bantamweight Title

UFC
Sean O’Malley is determined to reclaim his place on the UFC's bantamweight throne. The former...

UFC 311: Beneil Dariush Explains The Key To Beating Islam Makhachev

UFC
Beneil Dariush believes that defeating UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev requires mastering the striking...

Daniel Cormier Thinks Ilia Topuria Is Poised To Become ‘Global Superstar’ In 2025

UFC
Ilia Topuria had an extraordinary 2024, solidifying his position as a dominant force in...

Umar Nurmagomedov Interview Revealing Broken Arm Ahead Of UFC 311 Fight Gets Pulled

UFC
Umar Nurmagomedov recently hinted that Merab Dvalishvili might withdraw from their UFC 311 co-main...

Cain Velasquez Signs As Global Fight League Team Manager Weeks Before Sentencing For Attempted Murder Charge

UFC
Cain Velasquez is now set to channel his fighting spirit into a managerial role...

Darren Till Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismissing Dagestan vs. Ireland Rivalry: ‘For Him To Sit There & Say…’

UFC
Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov aims to further cement his legacy when he faces...

Daniel Cormier On His 2024 Fight Of The Year Pick: ‘I’m Not Falling Victim To The Name’

UFC
When selecting his Fight of the Year candidate, UFC Hall of Famer and current...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002