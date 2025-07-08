Kayla Harrison: ‘Send a Location’ Is the Amanda Nunes Fight Closer Than We Think?

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison has made it crystal clear that she is ready for her superfight with Amanda Nunes as fans await an official announcement regarding a date and location.

After defeating Julianna Pena to win the belt at UFC 316, Kayla Harrison found herself immediately facing off with her next opponent – the GOAT Amanda Nunes. It’s safe to say that this is now one of the most highly anticipated fights in the history of women’s mixed martial arts, and nobody really knows how it’s going to go.

As we wait for more information on the fight, Kayla Harrison noted in a recent interview that she’s ready, even though it may be a while before we get to see it.

Kayla Harrison is ready for Amanda Nunes

“Obviously, Amanda’s next. We spoke to her at the Hall of Fame yesterday. She says Q4. But she’s not in the drug testing pool yet, so she might not be able to fight till Q1 of next year.

“I’m sure they’re talking to Ali and letting him know about everything. That’s why I pay him the big bucks—so I don’t have to think about stuff like that. I just show up, train, work hard, stay ready. Send a location, I’ll be ready.”

Harrison is a warrior and she won’t mind waiting until Nunes is 100% ready to go. Regardless of when this fight happens, it absolutely needs to be a pay-per-view main event – and the UFC needs to give it the kind of promotion and hype that it deserves.