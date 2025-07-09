Kayla Harrison Silences Critics with UFC Gold: ‘It Feels Pretty Damn Good – Shut The Hell Up’

UFC star Kayla Harrison has opened up on how it feels to have shut up her critics once and for all after she captured the UFC women’s bantamweight championship.

In the co-main event of UFC 316, Kayla Harrison finally reached the top of the mountain in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She was able to submit and defeat Julianna Pena, capturing the bantamweight crown in the process. Now, she’s gearing up for an even bigger challenge as she prepares to welcome Amanda Nunes back to the promotion.

It’s set to be a battle of epic proportions, but of course, Kayla Harrison has earned the right to take some time off and bask in the glory of her recent triumph. It’s especially important for her to do so after people doubted her abilities for so many years, suggesting she wasn’t fighting the best of the best in the PFL.

In a recent interview, Kayla Harrison was more than happy to send a message to those who tried to put her down.

Kayla Harrison’s message to her critics

“It feels pretty damn good. I’m not going to lie. It’s not even that—now, everybody can just shut the hell up. You know, I did it.”

Soon, it’ll be time for Kayla Harrison to re-group and focus on the biggest fight of her life. While this could potentially be an entirely new version of Amanda Nunes that she’ll be facing, she can’t afford to be complacent – especially given how many eyes are going to be in this superfight.