Kelvin Gastelum Misses Weight By 5 Pounds But Opponent Agrees To Keep Noche UFC Fight Alive

Kelvin Gastelum finds himself on the wrong side of the scales once again.

Gastelum is set to face Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight clash at this year’s Noche UFC event on September 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. However, the former Ultimate Fighter winner ran into trouble at the scales on Friday during the official weigh-in, coming in at 191 pounds, five pounds over the 186-pound non-title limit.

Kelvin Gastelum misses the middleweight limit by 5lbs at Noche UFC weighing in at 191lbs 😬 pic.twitter.com/XZDCg17UgV — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) September 12, 2025

As a result, Gastelum must give up 35% of his fight purse to Stoltzfus, though the middleweight showdown will proceed as scheduled.

Gastelum will pay a 35% fine of his purse to Stoltzfus and the fight is moving ahead as scheduled, per UFC #UFC #NocheUFC https://t.co/xrjlpkZ3hT — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 12, 2025

The former UFC 185-pound interim title challenger last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 316 this past June, where he fell to Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision. Gastelum’s most recent victory came at UFC Saudi Arabia in June 2024, where he secured a hard-fought decision over Daniel Rodrigues.

The 33-year-old Californian has endured a prolonged rough stretch in his career, compiling a 3-7 record across his last 10 outings since April 2019.

Meanwhile, Stoltzfus is also looking to rebound, having dropped a unanimous decision to Nursulton Ruziboev in his most recent appearance at UFC Vegas 106 this past May. The former Dana White’s Contender Series standout has struggled to live up to expectations, holding a 3-6 record across nine fights in the UFC.

How Many Times Has Kelvin Gastelum Missed Weight In His UFC Career?

Kelvin Gastelum has built up a notable history of weight management struggles throughout his UFC career. His first miss came in June 2014 at UFC San Antonio, where he failed to make the welterweight limit ahead of his fight with Nico Musoke.

Just months later, at UFC 183 in February 2015, Gastelum came in a staggering nine pounds over the 171-pound mark for his matchup with Tyron Woodley.

In November 2016, Gastelum once again failed to make weight, this time with significant repercussions as his scheduled bout with Donald Cerrone at UFC 205 was scrapped entirely.

Noche UFC now marks the fourth instance in Kelvin Gastelum’s 25-fight UFC tenure where he has failed to make weight, and it is the first time he has ever come in overweight for a middleweight contest.